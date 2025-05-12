Samsung's 500Hz OLED Odyssey G6: Best gaming monitor to date?

Samsung has just announced what must be one of the best gaming monitors ever made, the 27-inch Odyssey OLED G6.

The first of its headline features is a 500Hz refresh rate. This means it can correctly display games being played at up to 500fps, for incredibly smooth motion.

This is matched with an OLED panel, which will net you incredible contrast and deep colour.

Samsung claims it's the "world's first" 500Hz OLED monitor. It's certainly the first we've come across, topping Sony's brilliant 480Hz INZONE M10S monitor.

With any luck this should be a match made in heaven. OLED screens are incredibly responsive but don’t always provide entirely smooth-looking motion thanks to something called sample and hold. It can make moving objects appear a little stuttery or juddery.

But with a Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 clipping along at 500Hz? With the right content the "sample and hold" effect just won’t be a problem.

Samsung says the Odyssey OLED G6 can reach 1000-nit brightness, and while that only applies when a tiny 3% of the screen is lit, it does suggest we’re in for a great HDR movie and gaming experience here. Just like an OLED TV, the peak brightness is tempered as more of the screen displays bright content. The rated brightness according to Samsung’s spec sheet is 300 nits.

In person, though, we imagine the Odyssey OLED G6 will offer a killer image for gaming. It’s a 1440p resolution display and has a “glare free” finish, which Samsung claims reduces reflections by 54% more, compared to a standard anti-glare coating.

And, yes, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 does support both Nvidia’s G-Sync tech and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Ready for a couple of bits of bad news? The monitor is only rolling out to select Asian markets for now, with other countries set to get in on the action “later this year” and with pre-order prices set at 1488SGD in Singapore, we’re likely looking at a UK price of £899 or higher.

The 2025 Odyssey OLED G6 is a follow-up to a comparable monitor released in 2024, also dubbed the Odyssey OLED G6, but with a different collection of numbers in the full model name. Samsung’s biggest leap for this year is an increase in the max refresh rate from 360Hz to 500Hz.