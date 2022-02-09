Samsung Galaxy S22 series: 5 things to know

This is it. This is what Samsung has been building up to with its new premium range of handsets, a premium phone series that - at the Ultra end - combines the power of its Note line-up, with the camera functionality of its S Series.

The Samsung S22 series is here and, boy, does the tech giant mean business.

Here are five things to know…

1. Three’s the magic number

There are three handsets in total that make up the Samsung Galaxy S22 range: The Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The differences are as follows.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Screen:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch screen (Infinity-O Display 2340x1080)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has a 6.6-inch screen (Infinity-O Display 2340x1080)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen (Infinity-O Display 3088x1440)

All the screens are HDR 10+ and offer a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Cameras:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus have the following cameras: 10MP Selfie Camera; triple rear camera setup: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 2 50MP Wide-angle Camera and 10MP Telephoto Camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has: a 40MP Selfie Camera; quad rear camera setup: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 108MP Wide-angle Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera.

All handsets have the super-cool Space Zoom, which goes up to 30x for the S22 and S22 Plus and a whopping 100x for the S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22Battery:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a 3700mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has a 4500mAh (typical)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 5000mAh (typical)

There is Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 on board for all devices so you can chuck those pesky wires.

2. The S22 Ultra is a Note in disguise

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the most premium handset in the S22 range and it has been given an in-built S-Pen. This is another move by Samsung away from the Note range, adding to its S range the all important stylus.

According to Samsung it’s the fastest, most responsive S Pen ever made. With 70% lower latency. The S Pen offers up things like Air Actions, is compatible with Samsung Notes and, among other things, will allow AR Doodles, too.

3. There is A LOT of storage available on the S22

The capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is expansive, with both offering 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

Nab the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and that is upped massively. Yes you can go for 8GB RAM with 128GB or 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. But there is also 16GB RAM with 512GB or 1TB of internal storage available. Wowser.

4. Those S22 cameras are set to offer a DSLR-like experience

The Expert RAW app is on board which means that the in-camera editing tools will offer up a DSLR-like experience . You can save photos in RAW format up to 16bit. And, like a DSLR camera, you can brighten or darken your photos with ISO settings and shutter speed, adjust white balance and all that gubbins. You can also manually focus on your subjects.

Other camera features include: AI supported features like Portrait mode, Advanced Nightography features and a bigger camera sensor that lets in more light.

5. There’s a cracking Disney Plus offer tied in with the handsets

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 begin now (the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will be on general sale from March 11 with the Ultra available March 25th).

Colour-wise, you have the choice of: Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Pink Gold for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus; and Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green and Burgundy for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.



Pricing starts from £769 for the S22, £949 for the S22 Plus, and £1,149 for the S22 Ultra and if you order between 9th February and 24th February 2022, UK customers who pre-order can claim a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus and a pair of Galaxy Buds which is decent.



