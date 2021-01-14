Samsung Galaxy S21 5G arrives: 5 things to know

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has arrived and it comes in two versions: the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G. And if you are feeling really fancy there is an Ultra version of the handset, too.

The phone is the latest S series Samsung handset to be released and the range has gone through a rather radical redesign. And while on paper the specs are more of a refinement of the S20, with the arrival of a brand-new chipset that's been built with 5G in mind and offers some great AI flourishes, the new S21 5G range looks very promising.

Here's 5 things you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G...

1. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a new look

Just look at that camera array. It's certainly striking and Samsung is boasting big time about its new design flourish, calling it 'iconic'. We certainly like the look of the new Contour Cut Camera housing and it does make the handset stand out from the rest of the baying pack.

2. There are two screen sizes available

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G are pretty much identical, apart from the screen size. Both boast an AMOLED 2X display, with the S21 5G measuring: 6.2-inches and the S21+ 5G measuring a meaty: 6.7 inches. This does mean that the pixels per inch are different (421ppi, compared to 394ppi) and the dimensions of the phones change: 71.2x151.7x7.9mm (S21) and (75.6x161.5x7.8mm). The S21+ obviously weighs a touch more, too. Other than this, the phones are the same.

3. This is one of the most colourful phones Samsung has produced





Samsung is really going all out with the colours of the Samsung Galaxy S21 - taking leaf out of the Samsung Galaxy FE. The colour options you get are: Phantom Violet, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink and Phantom White (S21), Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver and Phantom Black (S21+)

4. The triple camera array is impressive

If you are looking for a quad camera setup, then head to the S21 UItra. Otherwise, the triple camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21 is decent. It comprises: a triple rear camera: 12MP (wide), 64MP (telephoto),12MP (ultrawide); front camera: 10MP

The triple-lens camera has AI smarts, too, meaning that the camera system intuitively assesses and adjusts to your scene to ensure you can get decent shots on the go.



5. The price is alright with this one...

While we were expecting the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G to be extravagant we were surprised with how affordable it is.

Galaxy S21 5G: 128GB, £769; 256GB, £819

Galaxy S21+ 5G: 128GB, £949; 256GB, £999

Other key features include:

Android 11

Exynos 2100 chip

8GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

4,000mAh battery

Triple rear camera: 12MP (wide), 64MP (telephoto),12MP (ultrawide)

Front camera: 10MP

Ultra high-res photos from 8k footage

Super-steady 60fps recording

Super-fast charging

5G

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G begin from today.

