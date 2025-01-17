Rockstar Games has a film coming out — and it's not GTA: The Movie

Unless you’ve been living under a Faraday cage for the past year, you’ll know that 2025 is expected to see the release of one of the most hotly anticipated games of all time — Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6.

But for a company that usually only puts out new titles a couple of times a decade, if we’re lucky, you’d be forgiven for missing the fact that Rockstar has another release in the pipeline for 2025.

Except it’s not a game — it’s a film. And it might scratch the same violently humorous itch that the GTA series does, too.

The film in question? Marching Powder, a British production starring London’s own Danny Dyer, and directed by Nick Love. Rockstar Games is credited, collectively, as an executive producer on the film, helping to finance it, with True Brit Entertainment its distributor.

It reunites writer-director Nick Love and Dyer, who worked together on The Football Factory and The Business, and could be seen as a spiritual successor, if not quite a direct sequel, to The Football Factory.

In Marching Powder, Dyer plays an aging football hooligan and drug addict who aims to turn his life around following a court order resulting from a violent clash with another group of footy thugs. Grim as it sounds, it's played for laughs this time around as Dyer looks to save his marriage and become a better role model for his son.

Dyer straights

In an Instagram post promoting the film, Dyer described the film as having “more crime, more drugs, some serious ultra violence.”

Hitting cinemas on March 7th, Marching Powder is likely to land before GTA 6 reaches consoles — the game is tentatively pencilled in for a late 2025 release.

Watch the 18-rated trailer for Marching Powder on YouTube now.

It’s interesting to see Rockstar Games involved in any production outside of its own secretive dev studio, rarely putting its head above the parapets beyond showcasing its own videogame wares.

But this wouldn’t be the first time it’s helped finance a film — and the link again comes back to Nick Love. Rock Star Media, a division of Rockstar Games, also backed and funded The Football Factory.

That film went on to garner a cult following and a significant home cinema audience, so all involved will be hoping that lightning can strike twice.