Rick Moranis is back for the Honey I Shrunk The Kids reboot

The Honey I Shrunk The Kids remake has just gone from 'meh' to essential viewing, with the news Rick Moranis will be starring in the Disney Plus movie.

Honey I Shrunk The Kids is the quintessential 80s film. It's got some hokey effects, kids going on adventures and Rick Moranis is in it. This was after he had already starred in two Ghostbusters movies, Spaceballs and The Little Shop of Horrors.

He was one of the most prolific actors around, but in the mid-90s he took a fairly big break from acting to look after his children, after his wife died.

Apart from a handful of voice parts (one recently reprising his role as Darth Helmet in The Goldbergs), he hasn't done much acting at all, so seeing him sign on for the Honey I Shrunk The Kids reboot is, well, wonderful.

The reboot will be on Disney Plus and is currently called Shrunk. Director Joe Johnston (The Rocketeer and that little indie Captain America: The First Avenger) is coming back to helm and John Gad will also be in the movie.

The plot is still under wraps but we do know that Gad is set to play the son of Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski who, well, shrinks his kids after messing around with the same experiments his father was conducting.

Honey I Shrunk The Kids was a huge hit, lapping up some $280 million at the box office. Its sequels, Honey I Blew Up The Kid and Honey We Shrunk Ourselves, weren't quite as successful. And the best said about the ill-conceived TV show the better.

Given it's been some 23 years since we've seen Moranis on the screen proper, this one is certain to enter high on our best Disney Plus movies list when it eventually arrives.