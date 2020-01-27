PS5 and Xbox Series X graphics will be 4x better – but will we actually notice?

There's been much excitement about the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X releases – not least in how the two rival consoles will compare to one another.

For those without too much of a tribal preference for one or the other, each console has it all to play for.

But no matter how they turn out, they may have one thing in common – a lack of noticeable improvement in graphics.

Speaking to GamingBolt, designer and programmer Víctor Pedreño said it was unlikely some fans would even notice an increase in quality.

“We are in a time where the leaps in graphics won’t be as noticeable as in, for example, the PS1 to PS2 or PS2 to PS3 jump,” he said. “There’s still lots of room for improvement, but that will have to come from a design standpoint rather than just pure horsepower.”



Considering the increase in power – both consoles have an AMD Zen 2 CPU, which represents a massive increase in processing power – this may be surprising.

But as Pedreño points out, we'll have to look to other features to see that out in full force. We'll be keeping an eye on any new developments to see which if any, console is likely to come out on top.



