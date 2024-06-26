Prime Video just released one of the biggest action movies of the year

Prime Video has done it again and bagged one of the biggest releases of the year, announcing that Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is streaming now.

In a statement, Amazon revealed that the movie is now streaming on Prime in numerous countries, including the UK and Australia, noting that: "This latest action comedy from Guy Ritchie is set to be another hit!"

There has been a notable change of pace, with the amount of blockbusters heading to Prime of late. Throughout 2024, it has picked up a bunch of award-winning and award-nominated picks.

Saltburn, American Fiction, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall all got eyebrows raised at Shortlist HQ when they landed on Prime Video. While he Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is much more of a straightforward action movie, it’s one that deserves more attention.

War games

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillips. He is part of a team of British soldiers charged with disabling Germany’s U-boat fleet during World War II.

It’s based on a true story too, vaguely, but this is a comedy-infused all-out action flick, not one with much of a deep consideration of real-world events.

Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Babs Olusamokun, Eiza González and Henry Golding also star, while Roy Kinnear plays Winston Churchill.

Image Credit: Prime Video

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released in cinemas in April 2024 - while it didn't make a huge dent, it's the sort of the movie that will fly on a streaming service.

It gathered a healthy crop of reasonably positive reviews, too — not a bad result considering the film’s genre and style.

“This is a Guy Ritchie action-comedy through and through, which means it’s going to be a stylish, cartoonishly violent, slick and relatively mindless popcorn movie. We’ll take it,” says the Chicago Sun-Times’s 3/4 score review.

“You typically know what you’re getting from a Ritchie movie, and that’s never a problem with this ungentlemanly delight. Whenever momentum dips, Alan Ritchson shows up and aggressively murders a Nazi — you’ll be just fine,” says IGN in its 7/10 review.

The Guardian gave the film a 3/5 rating, saying Richie’s “ability to construct an involving action sequence remains hard to fault and there’s a juvenile joy to how violent it all gets, especially in the hands of Ritchson’s bloodthirsty madman.”

It all adds up to a film you might not necessarily head into the cinema for, but one you probably don’t want to miss now it's streaming in the home.

Prime Video also currently offers Ritchie’s previous movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and the rather more serious Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. If you are in the US, these are available to stream but looks like you will have to pay to rent them.