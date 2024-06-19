Prime Video is set to release one of the biggest action movies of the year - and soon

Prime Video has picked up the rights to stream Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The film will be available to watch from Thursday July 25, ready for the weekend.

This marks a bit of a change in pace for the notable movies added to Prime Video. Throughout 2024, it has picked up a bunch of award-winning and award-nominated picks.

Saltburn, American Fiction, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall all got eyebrows raised at Shortlist HQ when they landed on Prime Video. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is much more of a straightforward action movie. And it’s one that deserves more attention.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillips. He is part of a team of British soldiers charged with disabling Germany’s U-boat fleet during World War II.

It’s based on a true story too, vaguely, but this is a comedy-infused all-out action flick, not one with much of a deep consideration of real-world events.

Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Babs Olusamokun, Eiza González and Henry Golding also star, while Roy Kinnear plays Winston Churchill.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was released in cinemas in April 2024 - while it didn't make a huge dent, it's the sort of the movie that will fly on a streaming service.

It gathered a healthy crop of reasonably positive reviews, too — not a bad result considering the film’s genre and style.

“This is a Guy Ritchie action-comedy through and through, which means it’s going to be a stylish, cartoonishly violent, slick and relatively mindless popcorn movie. We’ll take it,” says the Chicago Sun-Times’s 3/4 score review.

“You typically know what you’re getting from a Ritchie movie, and that’s never a problem with this ungentlemanly delight. Whenever momentum dips, Alan Ritchson shows up and aggressively murders a Nazi — you’ll be just fine,” says IGN in its 7/10 review.

The Guardian gave the film a 3/5 rating, saying Richie’s “ability to construct an involving action sequence remains hard to fault and there’s a juvenile joy to how violent it all gets, especially in the hands of Ritchson’s bloodthirsty madman.”

It all adds up to a film you might not necessarily head into the cinema for, but one you probably don’t want to miss when it arrives on a streaming service.

Prime Video also currently offers Ritchie’s previous movie, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and the rather more serious Guy Ritchie's The Covenant.