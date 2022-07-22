ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Prey first reactions: get ready for one of the best Predator movies ever

The latest Predator film is getting rave reviews.

Marc Chacksfield
22 July 2022

When it was announced that the latest Predator movie, Prey, was bypassing the big screen and heading straight to Hulu and Disney Plus, we were a little worried the the film wouldn't live up to expectations.

Well, we worry no more as the Prey first reactions have come in and this is being touted as one of the best - if not, the best - Predator movie.

Prey is a prequel of sorts to the original Predator. Where that one was set in the late '80s in a rainforest in Central America, Prey goes way back to the 1700s and follows Naru (Amber Midthunder), a warrior from the Comanche Nation who is out to hunt the mysterious predator, before it hunts her and her tribe.

In total, there have been seven predator movies, two crossovers with the Alien franchise. None of the releases have ever got close to the magic of the first film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and was directed by action movie veteran John McTiernan, who went on to Die Hard straight after shooting that movie.

Prey, however, after its screening premiere at this year's San Diego Comic Con has everyone in agreement that this one is up there with the best in the franchise.

Prey is out on Disney Plus and Hulu 5 August.

