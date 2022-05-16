Predator prequel Prey gets its first teaser - and it's amazing

Predator prequel Prey is heading straight to Disney Plus (or Hulu, depending where you are in the world) and judging from its first teaser trailer this will be a movie worthy of the original film.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (The Boys, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Prey is an altogether different Predator movie.

It's set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and is the story of a young warrior, Naru who is a skilled hunter. She meets her match when she comes face to face with her latest adversary, the Predator.

According to Disney, the film features a cast comprised almost entirely of Native and First Nation’s talent, including Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico), newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Home) and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal).

This will be the first Predator movie since 2018's The Predator which was directed by Shane Black - who starred in the first movie.

Prey will be streaming from 5 August. The teaser below is a short one, but it certainly gave us goosebumps.