Polymega's new Ultra Module EM05 lets you play your favourite N64 titles
If you're a fan of classic gaming, this console is worth considering
Classic game console fans are poised for a brand new release, as Polymega this week announced a new groundbreaking console addition is on the horizon.
The gaming manufacturer has opened up pre-orders for its hotly-anticipated Ultra Module EM05 release, which allows gamers to add an additional module to its classic retro console design.
Already incorporating a host of best-selling NES, SNES, Genesis, Neo Geo, Sega CD and PlayStation titles compatible with its previous model, gamers can now enjoy playing their favourite Nintendo N64 titles to boot.
Yes, you heard that correctly, the classic N64 cartridges are set to make a comeback.
The latest addition to the manufacturer's console range, the Element Modules EM05 has proved a must-have for classic cartridge fans.
According to the Polymega site, the console will cost £74.89 (around $89 USD) and will ship in 12 - 18 weeks, meaning fans won't have to wait too long to get their hands on it.
