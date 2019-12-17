Pepsi are launching a 'coffee cola' - in case you needed more caffeine

Ever wanted to combine the refreshing taste of a cola with the caffeine hit of a coffee?

Probably not, we're guessing.

But now you're able to do just that with the launch of Pepsi's new Cafe Cola with coffee. It's pretty hardcore – it has all the caffeine of a cola drink... and all the caffeine of a coffee. So if you have a delicate or sensitive disposition, we'd probably recommend you avoid.

Available in both original and vanilla flavours, the second offers a creamier taste – kind of like a traditional iced latte, we'd say.

It's launching in America soon, but should be hitting the UK some time next year, if you fancy trying it.

And if you're more of a traditional coffee fan? Don't worry – here's our pick of the best coffee machines. No cola involved.