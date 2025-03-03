Oscars 2025: The 3 top shocks and all the winners

The Oscars — or The Academy Awards if you want to be formal about it — took place in Los Angeles on March 3rd.

That’s for the US crowd, anyway. You had to stay up pretty late to catch it in the UK on Sunday March 2nd. We have all the info for you if, it being a school night and all, you couldn’t justify staying up to watch.

The 2025 Oscars were a bit of a shocker. And this time it wasn’t because a Hollywood A-lister punched another. Here are the three biggest surprises, followed by a full run-down of the winners at the 2025 Oscars.

Anora’s clean sweep

The biggest shock was Anora's major run of wins. It's an indie movie with a production budget of $6 million, and one that only had a fairly brief run in cinemas.

Anora won not just the Best Picture Oscar, but also Best Director, Leading Actress, Original Screenplay and Film Editing. It’s more proof of what a catalyst for idiosyncratic awards results 2024's cinematic calendar was. After all, Conclave ruled over the BAFTAs in similar fashion.

Missed Anora in cinemas? It’s worth checking your local multiplex over the next week and change, as this shock result may trigger some re-screenings.

Demi Moore snubbed

All the Hollywood commentators expected Demi Moore to pick up a Best Actress gong for her brilliant work in The Substance.

She didn’t, though, having been pipped by Mikey Madison for her role in Anora. As much as we’re up for a smaller film winning big, we were big fans of The Substance last year. If you want to check it out for yourself, it’s available to stream on MUBI.

Kieran Culkin gets censored



In a year when a film about a sex industry worker won a clutch of Oscars, it’s a little amusing Kieran Culkin was censored for getting a little saucy in his acceptance speech.

The actor won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for A Real Pain, and joked about baiting his wife into having another child. And, well, you know what that involves.

It was a bit much for US TV audiences, apparently, and was censored, despite the risqué humour in the host Conan O’Brien’s gags.

Here’s the full list of winners from the Oscars 2025:

Best Picture

Anora

Best Director

Sean Baker (Anora)

Lead Actor

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Lead Actress

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Supporting Actress

Zoe Suldana (Emilia Perez)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Conclave

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Best Music

The Brutalist

Best Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Perez)

Production Design

Wicked

Film Editing

Anora

Documentary

No Other Land

Documentary Short

The Only Girl in The Orchestra

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

Makeup and Hair

The Substance

Visual Effects

Dune: Part Two

Costume Design

Wicked

Animated Short Film

In The Shadow Of The Cypress

Live-Action Short

I’m Not A Robot

Sound

Dune: Part Two