Oscars 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once has a huge night
Everything Everywhere All At Once picks up an impressive seven awards
The Oscars 2023 was a big night for Everything Everywhere All At Once, after the film scooped up seven awards including Best Picture.
Everything Everywhere All At Once’s other wins include Best Screenplay, Editing, Best Director, and a trio of acting awards. Michelle Yeoh won best lead actress, Jamie Lee Curtis best supporting actress and Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor.
All Quiet On the Western Front also had a solid showing. It won Best International Film, Best Cinematography, Production Design and Original Score Oscars.
The Banshees of Inisherin came away empty-handed, despite nine nominations. Tár also failed to earn a single Oscar win.
The awards night itself was refreshingly free of drama. There were no on-stage fights, no incorrect winners were accidentally announced. Highlights included presenter Jimmy Kimmel bringing a donkey on-stage, Ke Huy Quan’s emotional best supporting actor win and Lady Gaga’s raw make-up free live performance.
Here’s the full list of winners of the night:
Best picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best actress
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor in a supporting role
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actress in a supporting role
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best director
- Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best original song
- Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj
Best original score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Best makeup and hairstyling
- The Whale
Best costume design
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Best original screenplay
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best adapted screenplay
- Women Talking
Best sound
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best film editing
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best production design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Best visual effects
- Avatar: The Way of Water
Best international feature film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Best animated feature
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best documentary
- Navalny
Best live action short
- An Irish Goodbye
Best documentary short
- The Elephant Whisperers
Best animated short
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse