Oscars 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once has a huge night

Everything Everywhere All At Once picks up an impressive seven awards

Andrew Williams
13 March 2023

The Oscars 2023 was a big night for Everything Everywhere All At Once, after the film scooped up seven awards including Best Picture.

Everything Everywhere All At Once’s other wins include Best Screenplay, Editing, Best Director, and a trio of acting awards. Michelle Yeoh won best lead actress, Jamie Lee Curtis best supporting actress and Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor.

All Quiet On the Western Front also had a solid showing. It won Best International Film, Best Cinematography, Production Design and Original Score Oscars.

The Banshees of Inisherin came away empty-handed, despite nine nominations. Tár also failed to earn a single Oscar win.

The awards night itself was refreshingly free of drama. There were no on-stage fights, no incorrect winners were accidentally announced. Highlights included presenter Jimmy Kimmel bringing a donkey on-stage, Ke Huy Quan’s emotional best supporting actor win and Lady Gaga’s raw make-up free live performance.

Image Credit: A24

Here’s the full list of winners of the night:

Best picture

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best actress

  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a supporting role

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actress in a supporting role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

  • Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original song

  • Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

Best original score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup and hairstyling

  • The Whale

Best costume design

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best adapted screenplay

  • Women Talking

Best sound

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best production design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

Best international feature film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best documentary

  • Navalny

Best live action short

  • An Irish Goodbye

Best documentary short

  • The Elephant Whisperers

Best animated short

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

