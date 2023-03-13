Oscars 2023 Winners: Everything Everywhere All At Once has a huge night

The Oscars 2023 was a big night for Everything Everywhere All At Once, after the film scooped up seven awards including Best Picture.

Everything Everywhere All At Once’s other wins include Best Screenplay, Editing, Best Director, and a trio of acting awards. Michelle Yeoh won best lead actress, Jamie Lee Curtis best supporting actress and Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor.

All Quiet On the Western Front also had a solid showing. It won Best International Film, Best Cinematography, Production Design and Original Score Oscars.

The Banshees of Inisherin came away empty-handed, despite nine nominations. Tár also failed to earn a single Oscar win.

The awards night itself was refreshingly free of drama. There were no on-stage fights, no incorrect winners were accidentally announced. Highlights included presenter Jimmy Kimmel bringing a donkey on-stage, Ke Huy Quan’s emotional best supporting actor win and Lady Gaga’s raw make-up free live performance.

Image Credit: A24

Here’s the full list of winners of the night:

Best picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a supporting role

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actress in a supporting role

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original song

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj

Best original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Whale

Best costume design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best adapted screenplay

Women Talking

Best sound

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best international feature film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best documentary

Navalny

Best live action short

An Irish Goodbye

Best documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers

Best animated short