Hands on: OPPO Find X2 Pro review - 5 things to know

OPPO has always been known as a company who knows how to do the basics well. Their handsets rarely go above the £300 mark and for that you were guaranteed a decent camera setup and huge screen.

In contrast, their new Flagship 5G handset - the OPPO Find X2 Pro - certainly feels a lot pricier at £1,099. Of course, a big part of that price tag is its 5G capabilities but what else do you get for that price? At a glance, a triple-camera setup, a big, vibrant display and high-power dual speakers with Dolby Atmos to offer "immersive" sound. All of which sounds great, but these are all features we've come to expect from our handsets.

Available in two colours Black Ceramic and Orange Vegan Leather, the design is sleek, grown-up and offers something a little different the litany of glass backs on the market. OPPO is certainly bringing the fight to the bigger brands with this new, more premium handset.

The OPPO Find X2 Pro will be available from early May for £1,099, while it’s little brother, the OPPO Find X2, will be priced at £899. We'll be sure to update you once an exact release date is announced, but for now, keeping reading to find out our initial thoughts on the OPPO Find X2 Pro.

1. It's ready for the world of 5G

The OPPO Find X2 Pro is the brand’s new flagship 5G phone. The series is one of the first to have the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem for 5G connectivity, as well as being Wi-Fi 6-certified. It also has a 360-degree surround antenna group designed to ensure the best possible mobile phone signal.

The brand has history creating 5G handsets, having launched its first 5G phone - the Reno 5G - back in May last year - becoming the first brand to do so in Europe. And, OPPO clearly thinks 5G is the future because at the phone’s launch, it announced 11 more mobile carriers (including Voadfone and Orange) will be joining their ‘OPPO 5G Landing Project’, a project that aims to accelerate the rollout of 5G.

It's 5G capabilities to make it pretty pricey (at least when it comes to OPPO's usual price point) but it's still £100 less than the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and the same price as the Galaxy S10 5G, which is now almost a year old. If you're looking for a non-Samsung phone with 5G capabilities, this is a fantastic option.

2. Everything about the camera is ultra, apparently





The OPPO Find X2 Pro has a triple-camera setup, which the brand has called the 'Ultra Vision Camera' setup. It comprises of a 13MP Telephoto lens, a 48MP wide-angle lens and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also equipped with a second-gen 10x Hybrid Zoom, Ultra Steady Video and Ultra Night Mode (we told you there was a lot of ultras). This is then complemented by a 32MP 'Selfie' front camera.

Overall, we were pretty impressed with the camera. The Ultra Night Mode provides crisp-looking photo, and the camera automatically detects when you're in low light and switches the mode on. It should mean that even users who aren't tech-savvy can get good-quality photos easily. You are also able to achieve digital 60x zoom in the Ultra Night Mode but we did find that the photos become quite soft once you passed 5x zoom.

The camera also performs well in the daylight and we had a lot of fun testing out the ultra-wide-angle lens. The lens gives you an impressive 120º field of view, the quality of the photo is good and it makes any landscape just look that little bit cooler. Below you can see the notable difference between the telephoto lens and ultra-wide angle.



3. It has an A+ Rated display, too

The display on the OPPO Find X2 Pro is one of the elements that the brand are most proud of. The phone has a QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with a True Billion Colour Display, which put another way means the colours are rich and vibrant. The display has already received an A+ rating from display testing institution DisplayMate and we can see why, the display is responsive, bright and has a good contrast.

It also has a good range of brightness and it has an AI adaptive eye protection system, which should automatically adjust the colour temperature of the screen and dim the blue light as required. This works pretty well as we very rarely found ourselves having to manually change any display settings. As someone who definitely spends a lot of time staring at screens, we're happy to see any protection in place to help look after our eyes.

4. Tall, thin and curvy

There are two colour options available for the Find X2 Pro - a black ceramic back and - what we got to try out - an orange vegan leather. The real life colour is actually more of a coral - rather than orange - which provides a pop of colour, without being as in-your-face as the description first suggests. Made with polyurethane (PU), a plant-based material, it offers a soft, matte finish to the phone. You also don’t have to worry about smudgy fingers, which is a bonus.

The phone’s double-curved body also looks pretty sleek, with the 67.8° curved surface making the screen seem even bigger than its 6.7-inch display. The screen-to-body ratio is a decent 93.7% and the design is completed with a gold rose trim that runs around the edge of the phone, as well around the camera and a rose gold OPPO badge on the flipside of the phone. It's a nice touch that makes the handset feel a little more stylish.

5. Speedy charging

What OPPO hopes will be a major selling point for the phone is that it charges *really* fast. Thanks to what it calls “industry-leading 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge” the OPPO Find X2 Pro charged in demonstrations from empty to 100% in just 38 minutes. Because of this, there’s no wireless charging, just a trusty USB-C charger. It's also worth mentioning there's no headphone jack, in case that's a deal-breaker for anyone (though we don't think it should be).

Another small note worth mentioning - the rose gold trim does make the phone look a little more premium but we were super wary of scratching it every time we went to put the phone on charge. On the scale of issues, this is as minor as it can get and doesn't take away from the phone's attractive design or honourable hardware.