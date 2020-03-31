The OnePlus 8 is coming – and it's sooner than we thought

The OnePlus 8 is coming soon, OnePlus has revealed – and the launch event is, naturally, taking place online.

Though we already have a few details about the device, it’s set to be officially launched during a live stream on April 14th.





And it sounds like a pretty exciting handset, if we’re honest.





OnePlus has already released a few details about the phone, though we imagine they’ll be saving the juiciest info for launch day.





We already know its display is going to have a 120Hz refresh rate – a significant improvement on the 90Hz refresh rate of the OnePlus 7T.





There will also be a “full series of 5G devices” – likely to be at least two phones, though there is also speculation that a third, cheaper device will be available too.





According to 9 to 5 Google, this will be “a more boxy design with a flat display, punch-hole design, and a triple-camera array on the back too”.





That’s pretty much all we know, at least officially, though there have been numerous rumours about what the phone might look like.





The Verge suggests there could be wireless charging, as well as improved dust and water resistance. Leaks have also suggested you’ll be able to get the phone in green, black and fluorescent glow, and we could also see the introduction of a Snapdragon 865 chipset.





As you can probably tell, this is a significant upgrade from the last OnePlus model – which means it could be a serious competitor against bigger rivals like Samsung or Google.

