One of the best sports documentaries is now on Netflix: this is essential viewing

Netflix is packed with stunning sports documentaries but one of the best yet has just landed on the service.

Beckham is about David Beckham, the England footballer who took the world by storm in the '90s, playing for the then best club in the world, Manchester Utd, moving on to Real Madrid.

Not content with football, the David Beckham name became a global brand, thanks to the input of his wife and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham.

Since his retirement from playing football he is still very much in the game, co-owning Inter Miami CF and a key part of boosting the MLS to global recognition, thanks to him helping bring Lionel Messi to America to play for his team.

This new Netflix documentary charts the journey of Beckham, from child to now. It's a four-part documentary series from Academy Award–winning director Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove and Hugo in Succession!) and Academy Award– and Emmy Award–winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire), and the quality is on show in each scene.

Image Credit: Netflix

Beckham has been praised by critics the world over.

The Guardian notes that "this absolutely star-packed docuseries is a fun, gossipy watch full of blunt, entertaining interviews. Every episode just flies by."

The Sydney Morning Herald says: "Netflix’s Beckham series is the best sports doco since The Last Dance."

The Telegraph gives it 5 stars and explains: "Beckham eschews the trend for sports documentaries that serve as nothing more than PR exercises, charting David's career and family life."

The Independent explains: "A cosy but candid insight into an icon – just don’t ask about infidelity."

ShortList has watched it and it's a stunning portrayal of a man who embraced branding and changed the whole concept of sports and celebrity.

Beckham is available to stream now on Netflix.