One of the best action movies ever is getting a Netflix remake

Netflix's exclusive movies have mostly been big, bold actioners and its latest proves this isn't going to change, with news that The Raid is getting a remade by the streaming giant.

The Raid is one of the best action movies of all time. Welsh director Gareth Evans made the movie in Indonesia, using some of the stars of his previous movie who were also martial arts experts, including Iko Uwais, and it's a thrilling low-budget ride that came out in 2011.

The story is pretty simple: a SWAT team finds itself trapped in an apartment block that's ruled by a mobster and they have to fight their way out. But what ensues is a film packed with some of the best action scenes you are likely to see. The characters were expanded upon in The Raid 2 which had a more expansive story and we even saw a couple of the main actors appear in Star Wars: Episode VII.

The remake sees Gareth Evans involved but he won't be in the directing chair. This time around it will be Patrick Hughes who recently brought us the so-so The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

King of the slo-mo explosion Michael Bay is also helping out on producing duties.

Philadelphia, reborn and raised

As for plot, the action has been moved to Philadelphia and will focus on the DEA who are trying to catch an elusive kingpin.

If this all sounds familiar, then it might be because the plot of The Raid is very similar to the Dredd movie that came out at a similar time. The 2014 movie Brick Mansions also had a similar plot - written by Luc Besson - starring Paul Walker and The Rza.

A The Raid remake was also mooted by director Joe Carnham for some time, with Frank Grillo attached. Back in March 2021 it was thought that the movie had shifted and was now more a different franchise in the same vein. It's unknown if that is still happening.

Speaking about the remake, the producers of the movie said in a statement: “We’re incredibly excited about Patrick’s unique vision for this film. It’s a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre.”

Here's hoping!



