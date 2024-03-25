One of Prime Video's biggest ever crime shows is getting another spin-off

Some shows are quietly popular for a decade, without quite gathering the attention of a Stranger Things or Game of Thrones. One of them is getting a spin-off.

We’re talking about Bosch. The show started a decade ago. And while its final seventh season was broadcast in 2021, this was followed up by a rather similar show, Bosch: Legacy.

The new Amazon-funded spin-off is as yet untitled, but takes the spotlight off Harry Bosch (played by Titus Welliver) and directs it at Renee Ballard.

This show first came to light in November 2023, but we now hear Maggie Q will play Ballard, as reported by Deadline.

You may know Maggie Q from her stint in Designated Survivor or Mission: Impossible III, which was one of her earliest major screen roles.

More recently she also had a supporting part in The Family Plan, an Apple TV+ movie starring Mark Wahlberg.

Titus Welliver will star in the upcoming show too, but presumably in a lighter role, as at the time of the show, Bosch is retired.

This spin-off looks into the cold case department, run by Ballard.

This character has not turned up in Bosch or Bosch: Legacy, but already has a buffet of stories the show-makers can feast on.

Bosch and Renee Ballard are characters from Michael Connelly novels. His first Renee Ballard novel was The Late Show, published in 2017.

Here’s a quick take on what that first novel is about, from the author’s website, which gives some clues as to what we may see in season one:

“One night she catches two cases she doesn’t want to part with: the brutal beating of a prostitute left for dead in a parking lot and the killing of a young woman in a nightclub shooting. Ballard is determined not to give up at dawn. Against orders and her own partner’s wishes, she works both cases by day while maintaining her shift by night.”

There are six Ballard novels, with another due to be published in November. We have no clues as to when the TV show will arrive, but we do know season three of Bosch: Legacy isn’t too far off. Michael Connelly posted a pic of the show being filmed in January 2024, on his Instagram account.

You can currently watch Bosch and Bosch: Legacy on Prime Video, or without a subscription as the shows are also on Freevee.