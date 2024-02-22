One of Netflix's highest-rated movies is free to watch on YouTube - but you need to be quick

One of the highest-rated and best Netflix movies is streaming for free right now on YouTube.

Nimona is a fantastic animated movie, starring Chloe Grace Moritz as Nimona, Riz Ahmed as Ballister and Eugene Lee Yang as Goldenloin.

It's a superb tale set in a strange futuristic medieval world, where a knight enlists the help of a shape-shifting teen (Nimona) when he is framed for a crime he didn't commit.

With diversity and inclusion some of the main themes running throughout the movie, it's a very prevalent tale right now and one that comes from the mind of cartoonist ND Stevenson (who also created the fantastic She-Ra for Netflix).

It's been nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature and this is one of the reasons that Nimona is now available to those who haven't got a Netflix subscription.

Its makers are hoping that more people will watch and spread its story of inclusion far and wide.

Image Credit: Netflix

It's certainly a story that has resonated with many. Currently Nimona stands at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-ever rated movies on the service.

This is what the critics are saying...

Empire: "Both enthusiastically irreverent and deeply sincere, Nimona is a revisionist fairytale that forges its own path visually and narratively to beautiful effect."

IGN: "Netflix’s Nimona confronts the monster of intolerance in a funny and tender family film."

The Guardian: "While the themes – misunderstood monsters, fear of difference and the unknown – are familiar, there’s an underlying message that sets the film apart."

Entertainment Weekly: "Nimona's release on Netflix continues 2023's record as a strong year for animation from lesser-known creators and studios."

IndieWire: What could have been a generic piece of standard Netflix fare in less skillful hands ends up being a nuanced story of belonging that’s slightly less cliche-ridden than you might expect.

Nimona is available to stream on YouTube now, but you will have to be quick - it is only streaming on the service until 25 February.