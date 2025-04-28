Oasis snubbed as Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announces new inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has introduced seven new inductees on April 27th, voted for via a ballot, whilst the hall’s board also chose six other inductees to bring the total amount to 13.

Some huge names are being inducted, but as always, there will no doubt be a few big names omitted. Many fans wanted Oasis to be named after the two brothers announced they would reunite later this year and they were included on the ballot sheet.

The lucky seven chosen by the voters for the class of '25 are the iconic Cyndi Lauper, the rock vibes of the White Stripes, the legendary Chubby Checker, the influential hip-hop duo OutKast, the hard rock sound of Bad Company and Soundgarden, alongside the soulful Joe Cocker.

The board decided to induct two more recording artists who weren't even on the ballot this year – Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon, who are being recognised for their Musical Influence.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Plus, three other musicians are getting in with the Musical Excellence Award, also handpicked by the board: the producer Thom Bell, the piano man Nicky Hopkins – who you might remember jamming with the Rolling Stones – and the bassist Carole Kaye from the Wrecking Crew. Last but not least, the 13th inductee this year is Lenny Waronker, who was the president of Warner Bros. Records.

The other notable nominees who missed out on being inducted this year include Oasis, Mariah Carey, Phish, Joy Division and The Black Crowes – unfortunately, you can’t induct everyone.

The induction ceremony is set to take place on the 8th November, at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, before being available to watch on Disney Plus the following day.

Main image via Amy Whitehouse/FilmMagic for Superfly Presents