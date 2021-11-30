New Spider-Man trilogy revealed - and Tom Holland is set to star

It's confirmed: Tom Holland is returning to Spider-Man after No Way Home, with him set to star in a new trilogy of movies.

This is according to an interview with Fandango, where producer Amy Pascal confirms that we are getting another three Sony-MCU Spider-Man movies, with No Way Home marking the end of this current trilogy.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal explains.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Pascal goes on to note that No Way Home is: "the culmination of the Homecoming trilogy, of the story of Tom Holland becoming the Spider-Man that we've all been waiting for him to be."

When it comes to the next three proposed movies, there's no official word as to how they will fit into the current multi-verse, or if they will at all. And just to confuse matters, ScreenRant is reporting that even though Pascal says there will be three movies, an actual trilogy of films isn't yet confirmed.

As for Holland starring in a non-MCU Spider-Man tinged franchise, such as Venom or Morbius, Pascal teases: "We all want to keep making movies together. How’s that for an answer?"

Whatever happens, Holland has said that if he was still playing Spider-Man when he's 30 then he's "done something wrong".

Given he's 25, there's a lot to cram into the next five years.