New Peloton rival hopes to win the at-home exercise bike race

For many people (us included), the thought of braving the cold and venturing to the gym takes more willpower than we can feasibly muster. It’s for this very reason that working out from the confines of your living room is one appealing idea.



So, imagine our happiness when we discovered that one London gym is on track to compete with US home cycling giant Peloton in order to give us a little more choice.





Joining forces with Technogym to take on its rival, UK gym 1Rebel - renowned for its popular spin classes - is set to unleash a home exercise bike and e-cycle class that’s ready to storm the competition.





Unleashing RIDE LIVE - a global service which allows users to access unlimited streamable classes filmed inside the company’s Victoria studio - 1Rebel is set to take the concept of home exercise bikes up a gear.

Coming in at £2,450 the Technogym bike is on the pricey side - but the good news is that you can pay it off in monthly instalments.







On top of the cost of the bike, there’s also a monthly subscription to 1Rebel which comes in at £39, but when you consider the cost of monthly gym fees, it all averages out, right?





“1Rebel has made its mark as a disruptor brand with a loyal following,” notes 1Rebel co-founder James Balfour. “Now, we want to extend our ‘fitness as entertainment’ concept directly into consumer’s homes.”





The new venture is all part of the company’s plan for global domination, which will see them launch internationally in 2020.





As for whether the bike will fly off the shelves and snap at the heels of Peloton, only time will tell.





