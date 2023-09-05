New on Netflix: all the movies and shows streaming this month

September is here which means the nights will be getting longer. And you know what that means? More time to settle down with the best Netflix has to offer.

If scouring the current selection of TV and movies on the platform wasn't enough, a shiny new batch of things to watch has arrived and there's a decent selection of new Original shows and films made by Netflix and some stone-cold classics waiting to be watched.

Highlights include We Anderson's short movie of The Wonderful World Of Henry Sugar, a new season of It's Always Sunny coming to the UK and the fantastic Band of Brothers and The Pacific landing on US soil.

And let's not forget about the final seasons of Sex Education and Top Boy!

Here's everything that's new on Netflix in September - we have indicated whether things are coming to the US and UK. If you are reading from a country different to this, then please check Netflix in your area.

What To Watch: a curated list of the best new things to stream weekly.

New on Netflix: TV

Image Credit: Netflix

The Devil’s Plan TBA

1 September

Disenchantment part five

Love is Blind: After the Altar season four

Bakugan (US only)

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (US only)

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (US only)

One Piece Film: Gold (US only)

One Piece: Heart of Gold (US only)

3 September

Is She the Wolf? (US only)

4 September

Call the Midwife series 12 (US only)

5 September

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (US only)

6 September

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Reporting for Duty

Tahir’s House

Predators (nature series narrated by Tom Hardy)

Scouts Honour: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

7 September

Dear Child

Top Boy series three

Virgin River season five – part one

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season three

GAMERA -Rebirth- season one

8 September

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Selling the OC season two

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Spy Ops

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series part one

12 September

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here

Glow Up season five (US only)

13 September

Class Act (US only)

Wrestlers

14 September

Di4ries season two – part one (US only)

Thursday’s Widows

Barbie – A Touch of Magic (US only)

Image Credit: Netflix

15 September

The Club season two

El Conde (UK only)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season seven

Miseducation

Surviving Summer season two

Band of Brothers (US only)

The Pacific (US only)

Wipeout part one (US only)

Ancient Aliens season six and seven (US only)

Intervention season 22 (US only)

16 September

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 (UK only)

18 September

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter five

19 September

The Saint of Second Chances

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

20 September

Hard Broken season one

New Amsterdam season five (US only)

21 September

Sex Education season four

Kengan Ashura season two – US

Scissor Seven season four

Image Credit: Netflix

22 September

Love is Blind season five, episode one to four

Song of the Bandits

25 September

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

26 September

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Batman: The Animated Series (UK only)

27 September

Encounters

28 September

Castlevania: Nocturne

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

29 September

Choona

Love is Blind season five, episode five and seven

Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury season three (US only)

New on Netflix: Movies

Image Credit: Netflix

1 September

A Day and a Half

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

Arrival (US only)

Baby Mama (US only)

Couples Retreat (US only)

The Deer Hunter (US only)

8 Mile (US only)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (US only)

Fences (US only)

Field of Dreams (US only)

Hacksaw Ridge (US only)

Jackass Number Two – Unrated Version (UK only)

Jaws (US only)

Jaws 2 (US only)

Jaws 3 (US only)

Jaws: The Revenge (US only)

Kung-Fu Panda 2 (US only)

Land of the Lost (US only)

Last Night in Soho (UK only)

Macbeth (2015) (UK only)

The Master of Disguise (US only)

Matilda (1996) (US only)

Miss Congeniality (US only)

Mr Bean’s Holiday (US only)

National Security (US only)

One Piece (UK only)

Open Season: Scared Silly (US only)

Public Enemies (US only)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (UK only)

The Ruins (UK only)

Snitch (US only)

Stand by Me (US only)

Superbad (US only)

U-571 (US only)

Up in the Air (US only)

Vice (US only)

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (US only)

Woody Woodpecker (US only)

2 September

Love Again (US only)

3 September

Crank (US only)

Crank: High Voltage (US only)

5 September

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (US only)

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (US only)

Edge of Tomorrow (US only)

Godzilla (2014) (UK only)

Godzilla vs Kong (UK only)

6 September

The Little Things (UK only)

Locked Down (UK only)

99 Homes (UK only)

7 September

What If (2023)

The Card Counter (UK only)

The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born

Image Credit: Netflix

8 September

Hello Ghost (UK only)

12 September

The Wolf of Wall Street (US only)

13 September

Freestyle

14 September

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

15 September

The Count (UK only)

Love at First Sight

16 September

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (US only)

20 September

Judas and the Black Messiah (UK only)

Wonder Woman 1984 (UK only)

21 September

Evil Dead Rise (UK only)

Image Credit: Netflix

22 September

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Spy Kids: Armageddon

The Black Book

23 September

Clifford the Big Red Dog (UK only)

27 September

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

28 September

Love is in the Air (2023)

29 September