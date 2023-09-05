New on Netflix: all the movies and shows streaming this month
Here's everything new that's landing on Netflix...
September is here which means the nights will be getting longer. And you know what that means? More time to settle down with the best Netflix has to offer.
If scouring the current selection of TV and movies on the platform wasn't enough, a shiny new batch of things to watch has arrived and there's a decent selection of new Original shows and films made by Netflix and some stone-cold classics waiting to be watched.
Highlights include We Anderson's short movie of The Wonderful World Of Henry Sugar, a new season of It's Always Sunny coming to the UK and the fantastic Band of Brothers and The Pacific landing on US soil.
And let's not forget about the final seasons of Sex Education and Top Boy!
Here's everything that's new on Netflix in September - we have indicated whether things are coming to the US and UK. If you are reading from a country different to this, then please check Netflix in your area.
What To Watch: a curated list of the best new things to stream weekly.
New on Netflix: TV
- The Devil’s Plan TBA
1 September
- Disenchantment part five
- Love is Blind: After the Altar season four
- Bakugan (US only)
- One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (US only)
- One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (US only)
- One Piece Film: Gold (US only)
- One Piece: Heart of Gold (US only)
3 September
- Is She the Wolf? (US only)
4 September
- Call the Midwife series 12 (US only)
5 September
- Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (US only)
6 September
- 6ixtynin9 The Series
- Infamy
- Reporting for Duty
- Tahir’s House
- Predators (nature series narrated by Tom Hardy)
- Scouts Honour: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
7 September
- Dear Child
- Top Boy series three
- Virgin River season five – part one
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight season three
- GAMERA -Rebirth- season one
8 September
- A Time Called You
- Burning Body
- Selling the OC season two
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes
- Spy Ops
- Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series part one
12 September
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here
- Glow Up season five (US only)
13 September
- Class Act (US only)
- Wrestlers
14 September
- Di4ries season two – part one (US only)
- Thursday’s Widows
- Barbie – A Touch of Magic (US only)
15 September
- The Club season two
- El Conde (UK only)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons season seven
- Miseducation
- Surviving Summer season two
- Band of Brothers (US only)
- The Pacific (US only)
- Wipeout part one (US only)
- Ancient Aliens season six and seven (US only)
- Intervention season 22 (US only)
16 September
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 16 (UK only)
18 September
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter five
19 September
- The Saint of Second Chances
- Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
20 September
- Hard Broken season one
- New Amsterdam season five (US only)
21 September
- Sex Education season four
- Kengan Ashura season two – US
- Scissor Seven season four
22 September
- Love is Blind season five, episode one to four
- Song of the Bandits
25 September
- Little Baby Bum: Music Time
26 September
- Who Killed Jill Dando?
- Batman: The Animated Series (UK only)
27 September
- Encounters
28 September
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
29 September
- Choona
- Love is Blind season five, episode five and seven
- Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury season three (US only)
New on Netflix: Movies
1 September
- A Day and a Half
- Friday Night Plan
- Happy Ending
- Arrival (US only)
- Baby Mama (US only)
- Couples Retreat (US only)
- The Deer Hunter (US only)
- 8 Mile (US only)
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (US only)
- Fences (US only)
- Field of Dreams (US only)
- Hacksaw Ridge (US only)
- Jackass Number Two – Unrated Version (UK only)
- Jaws (US only)
- Jaws 2 (US only)
- Jaws 3 (US only)
- Jaws: The Revenge (US only)
- Kung-Fu Panda 2 (US only)
- Land of the Lost (US only)
- Last Night in Soho (UK only)
- Macbeth (2015) (UK only)
- The Master of Disguise (US only)
- Matilda (1996) (US only)
- Miss Congeniality (US only)
- Mr Bean’s Holiday (US only)
- National Security (US only)
- One Piece (UK only)
- Open Season: Scared Silly (US only)
- Public Enemies (US only)
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (UK only)
- The Ruins (UK only)
- Snitch (US only)
- Stand by Me (US only)
- Superbad (US only)
- U-571 (US only)
- Up in the Air (US only)
- Vice (US only)
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (US only)
- Woody Woodpecker (US only)
2 September
- Love Again (US only)
3 September
- Crank (US only)
- Crank: High Voltage (US only)
5 September
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (US only)
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (US only)
- Edge of Tomorrow (US only)
- Godzilla (2014) (UK only)
- Godzilla vs Kong (UK only)
6 September
- The Little Things (UK only)
- Locked Down (UK only)
- 99 Homes (UK only)
7 September
- What If (2023)
- The Card Counter (UK only)
- The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born
8 September
- Hello Ghost (UK only)
12 September
- The Wolf of Wall Street (US only)
13 September
- Freestyle
14 September
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
- Once Upon a Crime
15 September
- The Count (UK only)
- Love at First Sight
16 September
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (US only)
20 September
- Judas and the Black Messiah (UK only)
- Wonder Woman 1984 (UK only)
21 September
- Evil Dead Rise (UK only)
22 September
- How To Deal With a Heartbreak
- Spy Kids: Armageddon
- The Black Book
23 September
- Clifford the Big Red Dog (UK only)
27 September
- Overhaul
- Street Flow 2
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
28 September
- Love is in the Air (2023)
29 September
- Do Not Disturb
- Nowhere