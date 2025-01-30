New look at Knives Out 3 takes Daniel Craig mystery to church

Say your prayers, criminals — Benoit Blanc is back and he’s headed to church.

Well, at least briefly, according to the fresh new image released by Netflix for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, showing suited-and-booted star Daniel Craig.

The third in the streamer’s mega-popular detective mystery series from director and writer Rian Johnson, we find the ever-dapper Blanc scoping out the pews and pulpits of a church in the newly-released still above.

The details of this instalment's mystery remain under wraps, but we do know that principal photography — which took part largely in London — has now wrapped, ahead of an Autumn 2025 release window.

The Knives Out films are getting a reputation for attracting all-star casts, and Wake Up Dead Man will be no different. Craig will be joined by Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church.

Silver-screen sleuthing

So what can we expect from Wake Up Dead Man? Speaking to Variety following the success of previous Knives Out film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson said he continues to draw inspiration from all-time great mystery writer Agatha Christie, and that any future sequels would continue to be tonally different from the entries that came before them.

An equally big question will be whether or not Netflix deigns to give Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery a theatrical release.

The first Knives Out film was a box office smash, making over $300 million against a $40 million budget back in 2019. But it was a totally different story for Glass Onion, which was only given a ‘sneak preview’ one week cinema run — while it was a giant success on the streaming platform, it was hamstrung in the wild to just a $15 million box office take.

With Craig open about his hopes for a wider theatrical release again, we’re also hoping Netflix brings Benoit back to the big screen.

Saying that, this one is maybe based on the song of the same name by U2. Going from Radiohead (Knives Out) to The Beatles (Glass Onion) to U2 (Wake Up Dead Man) feels like they are already hamstringing the movie. But maybe we're still just bitter about U2 being forced on to our iPod all those years ago.