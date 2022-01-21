New James Bond casting: Idris Elba has been discussed

Now that Daniel Craig has finally hung up his tuxedo with No Time To Die, the search for a new James Bond is on. And while it's been revealed that it will be a long process to find a replacement but the producers of the Bond movies have revealed that Idris Elba has been spoken about for the role.

On Deadline's Crew Call podcast, Barbara Broccoli & Michael G. Wilson talk about No Time To Die, just why they decided to end it when they did and also drop the bombshell that Idris Elba's name has been mentioned in terms of replacing Daniel Craig.

"Well, we know Idris, we're friends with him, and he's a magnificent actor," notes producer Barbara Broccoli on the podcast. "And, you know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

She continues: "I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to - well, we've all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else."

Long wait yet

Idris Elba has long been mooted for James Bond but - and we hate to be ageist - he turns 50 this year, so the likelihood of it happening is slight. He may well have been discussed if Craig had left after Spectre, which is thought was going to happen.

He is in our new James Bond list which has had thousands of votes. Currently in top slot is Tom Hardy, with Henry Cavill currently in second place and Elba in third.

As part of the 60th anniversary of James Bond, No Time To Die is heading back to IMAX cinemas so it will be an even longer wait before the producers sit down and actually start discussing just who will play the famous super spy.