New Hendrick's Neptunia gin arrives - and we've taste tested

A new gin has arrived and we were lucky enough to be among the first in the world to taste test it. Hendrick's Neptunia Gin is the latest from its Cabinet of Curiosities collection, following on from last year's Lunar Gin release.

The Cabinet of Curiosities collection is a special line from Hendrick's Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie - she literally has a cabinet of botanicals amassed over 20 years locked up in her lab - comprising limited edition expressions.

Its latest, Hendrick's Neptunia Gin, has been inspired by the bracing coastal air of Scotland and the waves that crash upon the Ayrshire coast. In short, it's a seaside gin (the first Hendrick's has produced) and has notes of the coastal flora surrounding the area, as well as hints of cucumber and rose.

We have taste tested and, like Hendrick's Lunar expression, this one is pretty special - the sea notes really come through in a not-so-subtle wave, all of which is surrounded by a good dollop of citrus.

We tried Hendrick's Neptunia Gin in a traditional G&T and it worked extremely well - there's no need to add cucumber flavours or anything like that, as they come straight from the gin.

Hendrick's is also recommending that you try its new limited edition expression in a gimlet, margarita or gin fizz.

The Hendrick's Neptunia Gin is out now, for a limited time only, from £30. You can get it from Amazon from 4 March, or from Clink Spirits now.