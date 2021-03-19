Beer of the week: Budweiser Budvar Reserve

Craft beer has now solidified its place in the world of drinks and there are now, according to some sources, over 3,000 breweries in the UK alone. While we have various lists dedicated to beer, much of the scene revolves around constant new releases.

These are often one-off or annual brews that, in the case of some beers, sell out on launch day. Some craft breweries don’t even have a core range of regulars, instead preferring to make something new each time the kettle is fired up.

Craft beer has become, to some extent, a Pokémon-esque world of trying to catch ‘em all so there’s little point in adding those beers to our main shortlists only to find you can’t go and try them.

So, our Beer of the Week is a chance to keep up with the latest releases as they come and go. It’s all aboard the hype train - and this is our choice this week.

Budweiser Budvar Reserve

No doubt you’ve had Budvar from the pub or purchased cans from the supermarket, but this Reserve version is something very different and quite special - relaunched in a new bottle and branding.



This is no regular lager to drink by the pint, not at 7.5% abv. This is an imperial lager or ‘‘Extra Matured Czech Lager’ having been lagered (meaning ‘stored’) in Budvar’s underground cellars for no less than 200 days.



It’s a long time considering many commercial beers are produced in less than a week and regular Budvar rests for 90 days.



The result is a rich and smooth beer that could be described as the barleywine of the lager world, pouring a clear golden amber colour into a glass.



It’s sweet and boozy at first, with a luxurious whisky liqueur-like body. There’s a strong bread-dough and biscuit flavour from the malt accompanied by a hint of spice and herbal quality from noble Saaz hops.



While it’s rich and indulgent, a crisp and dry finish will have you coming back for another sip before long. It drinks perfectly well on its own but will go very nicely paired with a cheeseboard.



About the brewery



Along with Pilsner Urquell, Budvar is the major beer brand in The Czech Republic and has been brewing in České Budějovice (aka Budweis), South Bohemia, since 1895. The brewery uses local ingredients and even has a Protected Geographical Origin status from the EU.



The brewery is not to be confused with Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser which was trademarked in the USA. With Budweiser meaning ‘from Budweis’ in German, it’s an understandable confusion.



The history of this dispute is long and debated, but going by Budvar’s version, the two breweries located in Budweis protested at first - they had been exporting Budweiser beer to the USA for ﬁve years. However, in 1911 a contract was signed for compensation and the validity of the US registration.



Regardless, to this day, you’ll still see ‘Original Budweiser’ on Budvar cans and labels and it’s definitely not from America.



Buy Budweiser Budvar Reserve now