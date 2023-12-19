Netflix's Wednesday is getting the spin-off we have been craving

A spin-off of Wednesday is in the works, with another kooky family member poised to be the focus of the new show.

Wednesday is one of the biggest series ever for Netflix. According to recent data released by the streaming giant, it was the fourth most-watched show of 2023, just behind The Night Agent, Ginny & Georgia and The Glory.

It makes sense, then, that Netflix want to get as much out of the show as possible - and it is looking to do this with a spin-off starring one of the show's scene-stealers.

According to Bloomberg, which broke the news, the character of Uncle Fester is to get his own spin-off. Fester was played by Fred Armisen and only popped up in a few episodes. When he did appear, though, he was easily the best thing on the screen.

Image Credit: Netflix

Wednesday is itself a spin-off of the original Addams Family TV show. The focus of the show, as you can guess by its name, is Wednesday Addams, played brilliantly by Jenna Ortega. The rest of the family are in Wednesday but this is her story, about the ghostly goings-on at her boarding school, Nevermore Academy.

A second season of Wednesday has already been greenlit and will be hoping to garner the awards the first season got, which included 12 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. As well as nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.

Tim Burton was a big part of Wednesday, having directed half of the episodes. While it's not been confirmed whether he will step into the director's chair once more, the main cast are returning and we are set to see another (currently unannounced) member of the Addams Family make an appearance.

While Bloomberg does note that a series in development doesn't necessarily mean that we will see the spin-off - contracts need to be signed etc - it does point to Netflix looking to make another franchise.

This makes a lot of sense given that Stranger Things, in its original guise, is coming to an end.

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming now - the show is part of our best Netflix TV shows of 2023 guide.