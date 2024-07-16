Netflix's stunning new show brings back a classic sci-fi movie in style

Netflix hasn't been shy in reviving classic shows and movies. Just this month we saw a new Beverly Hills Cop film.

Its show Wednesday brought back the Addams Family for a new generation and we are all, right now, eagerly awaiting the final instalment of Cobra Kai which is set to land this month and riffs of off the '80s Karate Kid saga.

Its new show is perhaps its best yet interpretation of a classic franchise yet, though, if the trailer is anything to go by.

Terminator Zero is an animated reboot of the Terminator - a series that is sorely needs to be jump started. The new show brings things right back to the robo-apocalypse in 1997, the year AI rose to prominence, and is also set in Japan in 2022 where war has been raging for some 25 years between killer robots and what's left of civilisation.

The animation has been created by Japanese animation studio Production IG - best known for Ghost In The Shell and the wonderful animation scenes in Kill Bill.

Image Credit: Netflix

In total there will be eight episodes and the voice talent on show is impressive, with André Holland (The Knick) playing Malcolm Lee, Timothy Olyphant as the Terminator, Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson as Kokoro and the excellent Ann Dowd has been cast as The Prophet. Sonoya Mizuno, fresh from House of the Dragon, also plays resistance fighter Eiko.

As far as the official plot goes, this is it according to Tudum:

"2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

"Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity.

"As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children."



The trailer is fantastic, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the show - we've a feeling this is the closest we are going to get to James Cameron's original vision of the franchise. It's so good, it almost erases the nightmare that has been the last few movies.

Almost.

Terminator Zero is set to stream 29 August. Which just so happens to be... the anniversary of Judgement Day.