Netflix’s parental controls have just got a lot more useful

Beyond having a designated kids profile, Netflix’ parental controls have not been the most rigorous - but thanks to some new updates, they’ve now become infinitely more useful.

You'll be able to access a full history of what your child has been watching and parents can also disable autoplay if they want to limit the number of episodes they're watching.





The parental controls will also be expanded outside the kids portal, too, starting with being able to PIN-protect your entire profile if you don’t want your child accessing it.





You’ll now be able to remove any individual TV shows you don’t want them watching, or you can use the same filter to remove any films above a certain rating enabling you to make a profile that’s PG-friendly.







Writing on the company’s blog, Michelle Parsons, the Kids Product Manager for Netflix, said: “Everyone can now add these new, improved controls to their profile by going to account settings on our mobile or laptop.





“Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right choices for their families.”



