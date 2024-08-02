Netflix’s number one TV show features a horrifying murder

Unsolved Mysteries season 4 has landed on Netflix and, almost instantly, became its most-watched show in the US and UK.

Not checked this one out on Netflix yet? The show has been around for the better part of 40 years, and has been under the Netflix banner since 2020.

The fourth Netflix season features five episodes, each examining a disturbing cold case. It’s currently the most popular show on the streamer on the US, UK and Canada, according to Flixpatrol.

The most unnerving of the lot is episode two, Body in the Basement. This digs into the case of Amanda Antoni.

In 2015 this young woman’s body was found in her basement. One of the investigating officers described it as “the bloodiest scene I’d ever walked in on.”

Her husband Lee was the obvious initial suspect, but the case took on a whole new dimension when he was able to prove he was elsewhere at the time.

The episode looks at the evidence, and asks what could possibly have happened to Amanda Antoni that day almost a decade ago.

Other episodes in this new season look into Jack the Ripper, the Mothman, the murder of Sigrid Stevenson and the discovery of a severed head in the woods of rural Pennsylvania in 2014.

There are an additional 21 episodes available throughout the other three Netflix seasons.

Unsolved Mysteries has been around since 1987. If you’d rather watch the old episodes, absolutely stacks of them are available through Prime Video. Warning: prepare for some 1980s and 1990s cheese.

Proving just how much the Netflix audience can be split across countries and continents, Unsolved Mysteries isn’t getting a look in on the global Netflix number one spot. Not yet, anyway.

Elite is the current global number one, a Spanish show about class and culture clash in a high school — which leads to murder. Its eighth and final season has arrived on Netflix.