Netflix's next big real-crime documentary Who Killed Jill Dando? arrives - prepare to be gripped

Netflix is no stranger to true-crime cases, with the documentary section of the service packed with jaw-dropping tales of criminal behaviour the world over.

The latest true-crime documentary will hit hard for UK viewers, though, as it is based on one of the most famous murders of recent years - that of television presenter Jill Dando.

In 1999 it was one of the biggest investigations in the country and the murder has remained unsolved, despite arrests being made.

Jill Dando was one of the most well-known faces on British TV at the time, fronting travel show Holiday and Crimewatch.

This new Netflix documentary, Who Killed Jill Dando?, looks at the events that surrounded the death of one of the most beloved figures in television.

The Netflix synopsis is as follows: "Who Killed Jill Dando? begins with a panicked recording: the voice of a passerby discovering a woman collapsed and bleeding on a doorstep in Fulham, London. “Confidentially, it looks like it’s Jill Dando,” the caller says. And a moment later: “Oh my god, no, I don’t think she’s alive.”

"Over three episodes, Who Killed Jill Dando? retraces the journalist’s steps before that morning..."



Executive produced by Emma Cooper, who worked on The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, and directed by Marcus Plowright, known for Fred And Rose West: Reopened, the documentary looks at the murder with fresh eyes and features numerous talking heads, including suspect at the time Barry George.

Dando's brother Nigel Dando is also interviewed - he is the narrative thread of the documentary - and he's hoping that the release of the documentary prompts someone to come up with some new information about the shocking events.

Flawless journalism

Image Credit: Netflix

Those who have seen Who Killed Jill Dando? are praising the series for its thorough investigation into what happened, promising you will be gripped throughout.

The Evening Standard calls the documentary "flawless," noting: "This is the Happy Valley of documentary dramas; there’s nothing more they could have added."

iNews praises the doc for its "serious journalism," adding: "Who Killed Jill Dando? is a proper piece of journalism that sheds light on the case."

Other reviews are also impressed by how gripping the doc is but note that ending may be unsatisfactory for some.

You can watch the trailer below...