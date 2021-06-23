Netflix's latest show is its strangest yet - seriously, what did we just watch?

Netflix has quite the roster of TV shows - from big budget flagships to a ton of true crime documentaries.

You'd think that it has all bases covered, then a show comes around that is so bizarre in its look, jaw dropping in its concept that you wonder quite what the commissioning editor was on when they created the thing.

The show in question is Sexy Beasts. If you are in the UK, it may be a little familiar as it is a show that had a brief run on BBC Three. The concept is simple, strange but simple. A bunch of singletons go dating. But there is a twist. They are made up with some full-on prosthetics, so that you have no idea who is under the masks and have to judge someone on personality alone.

It's not that new a concept - we have seen a similar thing with The Masked Dancer and The Masked Singer but there is something unnerving about seeing this 'creatures' rock up to a bar and start trying to impress each other.

The trailer is out and, seriously, WTF? It looks like a furries fever dream. This is definitely a series that will polarize everyone that watches it, which means that it is bound to be a massive success.

As for the official blurb, it's as strange as the visuals: "Ready to say goodbye to superficial dating? Sexy Beasts is the dating show that takes looks completely out of the equation using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters - giving them a chance to find love purely based on personality!"

If you dare tune in, then all episodes of the show - there's six in total - will be streaming from 21 July on Netflix.