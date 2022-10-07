Netflix's latest show has a World Record for the amount of scares it has

One of the most anticipated Netflix shows of the year is here and, according to The Guinness Book Of Records, it is going to scare us all in a record amount of time.

The Midnight Club is the latest series from horror maestro Mike Flanagan. He's taken a break from directing Stephen King stories and his critically acclaimed The Haunting franchise to adapt the work of YA author Christopher Pike.

According to Netflix, this is the official synopsis for The Midnight Club: "Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave."

While all 10 episodes are streaming now, it's the first episode that has garnered a lot of attention due to its hit rate of jump scares.

Jump around

According to Deadline, Flanagan and his team were presented with the official award from The Guinness Book Of Records which has recognised that there are some 28 jump scares in the first episode of The Midnight Club. Given the episode is a snip under an hour, that's a jump scare pretty much every two minutes.

Flanagan has been renowned for not over indulging in jump scares in the past but he said about his latest accolade: “I thought, ‘We’re going to do all of them at once, and then if we do it right, a jump scare will be rendered meaningless for the rest of the series.’ It’ll just destroy it. Kill it finally until it’s dead, But that didn’t happen. They were like, ‘Great! More [scares]!'”

The Midnight Club is out now and it's been getting pretty good reviews, with The Guardian giving it three stars noting: "Occasional missteps aside, Flanagan’s reverence for the literature from which his work derives keeps this Pike tribute intriguing throughout."

