Netflix’s latest award-winning film is about a severed hand...

You have to lean into the weird with this film. After all, it’s about a disembodied hand searching for its body - not exactly a standard movie plot.

I Lost My Body is a French animated film based on a novel by Amélie writer Guillaume Laurant. The film follows a severed hand which has escaped from a laboratory to search for its body. During the journey, the hand begins to remember a time when it was attached to a pizza delivery boy named Naoufel.

If that wasn’t enough to get your head around, at the same time the audience follow Naoufel as he falls in love with a librarian called Gabrielle, which may hold the answer to what happened to his hand.

And film critics already love it. The film won’t be out on Netflix until late November but it has already won multiple awards at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

It was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year before being snapped up by Netflix.

If you’re eager to see the full film before the end of November, the film will be released in selected cinemas on 15 November before its steaming debut on Netflix.

I Lost My Body will then be available on Netflix from 29 November.

