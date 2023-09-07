Netflix's 97% Rotten Tomatoes rated drama is back - and the reviews are incredible

The wait is over: one of the greatest dramas ever to hit Netflix is back, with the final season of Top Boy available to stream now on Netflix.

The show, centered on the fictional Summerhouse estate in London, focusing on the exploits of drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson) is comparable to The Wire in its scope and the realistic way it portrays gang violence in the UK's capital.



As fantastic as it is, Top Boy almost never got to this point. UK broadcaster Channel 4 initially broadcasted the first two series of the show, then it was unfairly cancelled way back in 2014.

Luckily, Top Boy had a very famous fan: Canadian rapper Drake. It was his interest in the show that brought it out of cancellation and into the hands of Netflix.

The streamer rebranded the first two seasons as Top Boy: Summerhouse - after the estate it's based on - and has released three more seasons, bringing back the main cast and making sure the show has a proper ending.

And that it does. With a current 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes, Top Boy is one of the best reviewed Netflix shows ever and its final season (the fifth but officially branded season three) is only going to raise that score as the reviews for how it all ends are in and they are incredible.

The Telegraph says in its 5 star review that Top Boy gets "a fittingly brilliant – and bloody – goodbye."



Mashable reckons the final season offers "the powerful end this masterpiece of a series deserves."

Den of Geek is equally impressed, noting that the "Outstanding British crime drama goes out on top."

London-based Evening Standard reckons it's "a fitting finale for a show bowing out at its peak."

The NME reckons it's "still the best show on Netflix" and "not a second is wasted, with big moments happening right up until the final credits roll."

While the Guardian says Top Boy delivers "a potent ending that rivals the very best television."

In short: if you are yet to stream Top Boy then we recommend you do it as soon as possible.