Netflix unleashes first-look trailer for upcoming sci-fi epic

The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi release has landed, and J-Lo looks to be in a spot of bother.

Hot off the back of Netflix's new number one film Damsel starring Milly Bobby Brown, upcoming release Atlas is the latest sci-fi release from the streamer - and there's now a full-length trailer.

A disaster movie that can only be described as Titanfall meets Gravity, the trailer sees Jennifer Lopez donning a spacesuit as she free-falls through explosions to land on a strange new planet.

It's a scene we didn't see coming, with the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer screaming 'Fire thrusters now!' at the top of her lungs.

It's been a year since J-Lo starred in The Mother, battling her demons in the heart of the Alaskan wilderness.

Explosions and foreign landscapes come at no extra cost this time around, as the singer-turned-actor steps into the role of Atlas Shepherd - a government agent who's sent to battle a distant foe.

The trailer shows the data analyst hurled entirely out of her comfort zone, as Atlas crash lands on the snow-covered planet and attempts to contact Mission Control, to no avail.

Her character is penned as having a 'deep distrust of artificial intelligence' - odd for a data analyst, but anyway.

Describing the premise, Netflix's media site Tudum says the space show's premise sees Shepherd on a mission to capture a "renegade robot" with whom she "shares a mysterious past".

Intriguing much?

Written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas, Rampage).

However, as with any self-respecting sci-fi adventure, there's bound to be a spanner in the works.

Cue J-Lo crash landing on foreign soil, as she attempts to rescue the future of humanity from artificial intelligence.



Either way, this is an action-packed trailer crammed with more SFX than we've had hot dinners - and it looks to give current sci-fi titan Gravity a run for its money.

Altas is expected to land on Netflix on May 24.

