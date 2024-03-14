Netflix unleashes first-look trailer for upcoming sci-fi epic
Prepare to see J-Lo taking on other-worldly beings
The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi release has landed, and J-Lo looks to be in a spot of bother.
Hot off the back of Netflix's new number one film Damsel starring Milly Bobby Brown, upcoming release Atlas is the latest sci-fi release from the streamer - and there's now a full-length trailer.
A disaster movie that can only be described as Titanfall meets Gravity, the trailer sees Jennifer Lopez donning a spacesuit as she free-falls through explosions to land on a strange new planet.
It's a scene we didn't see coming, with the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer screaming 'Fire thrusters now!' at the top of her lungs.
It's been a year since J-Lo starred in The Mother, battling her demons in the heart of the Alaskan wilderness.
Explosions and foreign landscapes come at no extra cost this time around, as the singer-turned-actor steps into the role of Atlas Shepherd - a government agent who's sent to battle a distant foe.
The trailer shows the data analyst hurled entirely out of her comfort zone, as Atlas crash lands on the snow-covered planet and attempts to contact Mission Control, to no avail.
Her character is penned as having a 'deep distrust of artificial intelligence' - odd for a data analyst, but anyway.
Describing the premise, Netflix's media site Tudum says the space show's premise sees Shepherd on a mission to capture a "renegade robot" with whom she "shares a mysterious past".
Intriguing much?
Written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, Atlas is directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas, Rampage).
However, as with any self-respecting sci-fi adventure, there's bound to be a spanner in the works.
Cue J-Lo crash landing on foreign soil, as she attempts to rescue the future of humanity from artificial intelligence.
Either way, this is an action-packed trailer crammed with more SFX than we've had hot dinners - and it looks to give current sci-fi titan Gravity a run for its money.
Altas is expected to land on Netflix on May 24.
- Discover our round-up of the best movie releases of 2024