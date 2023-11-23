Netflix reveals first look at TV show based on huge Hollywood hit

One of the best big-screen crime capers of recent years is getting the small screen treatment, thanks to Netflix and original director Guy Ritchie.

The Gentleman was a fun film released back in December 2019. Made by Ritchie whose movies Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch changed the gangster genre. The Gentlemen is in the same vein and stars Hugh Grant as cannabis mogul Mickey Pearson who has retired and plans to sell his pot empire.

This leads to a number of shady characters to come and try and take over his business, with varying results.

Like Lock, Stock before it, the movie is now getting a TV adaptation that is being made by Netflix. It is being touted as 'inspired by the movie' and stars Theo James who was last seen in the superb second season of White Lotus.

He is Eddie Horniman, the estranged son of an English aristocrat. Joining him is the fantastic Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzi). Crawl’s Kaya Scodelario is also on board and Guy Ritchie has directed a number of the episodes.

According to Netflix, the plot is similar to The Gentleman: "Eddie Horniman inherits his father’s sizable estate… only to discover it’s part of a weed empire.

"Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

Speaking about the show, Ritchie said to Netflix: “The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories, and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

As for that cast, some of the supporting cast are very well known, including: Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) and Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul).

The Gentlemen will be eight episodes long and is set to stream on Netflix in 2024. You can read more about it on Netflix's Tudum site.