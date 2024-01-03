Netflix reveals cryptic connection between two of its most popular series

Netflix has finally revealed the connection between two of the most popular series on the streaming platform.

Despite being set nearly a century apart, the service has finally set the record straight when it comes to the connection between Brummie series Peaky Blinders and the newly-released thriller Fool Me Once.

Eagle-eyed viewers had spotted a remarkably similar backdrop featuring across both series.



And now, it appears the mystery has finally been answered.

Taking to instagram, the service revealed the link connecting two of its biggest series, with the common link being Cheshire's Arley Hall.

A location used across both series, the aristocratic setting was the home of the notorious Shelby brothers as part of Peaky Blinders.

It's also the central location used in Fool Me Once (which is currently riding high on Netflix's UK Top 10), following Maya (Michelle Keegan) who suspects that her deceased husband (Richard Armitage) may not be dead after all.

It's a series which also stars Ab Fab legend Joanna Lumley.

Taking to social media, the platform wrote: "they really thought they could fool us with tommy shelby's house".



It led to further speculation about the location's other starring roles, with one social media user noting: "I knew it. Also used the sports club in a previous series too I think….Stranger, if I’m not mistaken!!??"

"Knew I'd seen it sure I've seen it used somewhere else too!" commented another.





The location has also more recently been used as the backdrop for other hit television series, including a recent scenes of British soap Hollyoaks.

Speaking to Creative England's Filming in England website, the estate's general manager, Bridge Roberts, said: "Arley Hall was thrilled to be chosen as one of the main locations for the new Netflix drama Fool Me Once.

"Filming took place in several locations including the formal gardens, the Hall (interior and exterior) and the grounds and roads at Arley from April through to July."

Bridge added the team were "thrilled to meet Joanna Lumley, who is as lovely in real life as she is on our screens, and she was particularly interested in the history of Arley and the Hall in which she was filming".

She said that filming Fool Me Once "was particularly enjoyable as the crew were all lovely... We are all really looking forward to seeing the series on screen and spotting Arley."

You can catch both Peaky Blinders and Fool Me Once on Netflix now.