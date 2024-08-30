Netflix number one TV show is full of wild true crime stories

Ready for some more true crime? There’s a fresh hit of it over at Netflix, and this one is drawing in a big audience already.

Worst Ex Ever is the most-watched Netflix TV show in the US, Canada and the UK, showing the appetite for true crime docs has not dwindled.

This show may seem closer to home to some of you than the classic true crime murder mysteries too.

Worst Ex Ever, as the name suggests, looks into people’s relationships. There are four episodes in the season, and each one looks into a different relationship.

There’s the story of Junstine’s boyfriend, whose long-term history of violence led to a “statewide hunt” for the man.

We hear of Seemona’s partner Jerry Ramrattan, whose behaviour includes impersonation of a police officer, and claiming his partner committed far worse crimes.

Episode three turns the gender tables, the story of Eric and how girlfriend Rose Hill and her mother concoct a scheme to claim custody of his child.

The last episode digs into the story of Kevin Lewis, a man who turns violent when his wife asks for a divorce. But, this being a true crime show, it’s even worse than that sounds.

Worst Ex Ever looks into real cases and comes from Blumhouse Television. It’s not going to convert the true crime haters out there, but this is a well-made show whose stories are wild enough to get eyes opening wide.

We kept the episode descriptions loose to avoid impactful spoilers.

It’s the successor to Worst Roommate Ever, which currently has two seasons. The first came out in 2022, the second just recently in June 2024.



Both shows are worth a watch, so if you quickly chow down on Worst Ex Ever, be sure to give the original a watch.

