Details revealed about Netflix's Money Heist remake

While remakes seem to be the only thing on Hollywood's mind right now, Netflix's latest remake took us all by surprise. That's because the show it is based on, Money Heist, has only just concluded its sprawling (and fantastic) storyline.

The ink was hardly dry on the final script when Netflix announced that it was busy (re)making a South Korean version of the show. We now have some more juicy details of what to expect, including its name and synopsis.

The South Korean remake has been called Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and will follow Park Yoo Ji-tae (OldBoy) as the professor, alongside Hae-soo (last seen in the ridicuously popular Squid Game) and others as part of a team of veteran robbers who are looking to pull off the biggest heist of their career.

Hail to the Thieves

The official synopsis is as follows: “The series narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew – composed of top-class thieves – attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.

"The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.”

Netflix has also released a short clip of the show and it looks like it has the same stylistic flourishes at the Spanish show it is based on.

Meet the cast of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area



Professor: Yoo Ji-tae

Seon Woojin: Kim Yunjin

Berlin: Park Hae-soo

Tokyo: Jun Jong-seo

Moscow: Lee Won-jong

Denver: Kim Ji-hun

Nairobi: Jang Yoon-ju

Rio: Lee Hyun-woo

Helsinki: Kim Ji-hoon

Oslo: Lee Kyu-ho pic.twitter.com/CxNiAmjDRa

— Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2022

If you head over to FlixPatrol which has some great stats about what is popular on Netflix, it has South Korean breakout hit Squid Game at the top of Netflix's list (metrics are from June 2021 onwards) with 2,271,820 hours of the show viewed. Money Heist is in at number 2, with some 1,151,630 hours of the show viewed.

These stats are jaw dropping so we can't wait to see what kind of audience Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will get when it is released.