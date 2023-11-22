Netflix just revealed its bumper Black Friday deals

Netflix has revealed that it is getting into the Black Friday spirit, with hundreds of deals to take the sting out of its prices.

Now, there is a caveat: Netflix is yet to announce a Black Friday deal on an actual Netflix subscription. That would be nice after 2023’s price hikes, wouldn’t it?

However, there is a wide-reaching Black Friday Netflix sale on the streamer’s official store.

You may not have even twigged this exists yet. It’s a merch treasure trove for all kinds of Netflix shows.

Sure, there are mountains of Stranger Things bits and bobs, some of which you’ll find listed below. But it’s also a good place to get hold of movie soundtracks, secret Santa buys and figurines that at times cost a whole bunch more elsewhere online.

We’ll keep you informed if Netflix does suddenly announce a cut-price subscription deal. But for now we’re all about the merch...

£20 off Cobra Kai Limona Track Top This one’s a collaboration between Ellesse and the Cobra Kai team, and that means you get a better quality garment than some of the other Cobra Kai merch found online. It’s all business from the front, while the great big Cobra Kai insignia on the back shows what it’s all abouut. Buy now at Netflix

£6 off Bruce Lee ReAction Figure W1 - The Warrior Netflix doesn’t have much of a claim to Bruce Lee, but it still sells this super-collectible figure, which tends to sell for more elsewhere online. It’s a 3.75-inch figure with articulation and a bundled in weapon. However, this one looks so good in the box, we might keep it in there. Buy now at Netflix





XMAS BARGAIN Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition Get prepped for Christmas with this Stranger Things version of Monopoly. It’s based around season 4 of the show, so ideally get up-to-date with the episodes before playing to avoid minor spoilers. You’ll pay much more for this game on Amazon right now. Buy now at Netflix

25% off Stranger Things Arcade Colour Change Glass Here’s a great secret Santa-style piece of merch from the Netflix archives. It’s a 450ml glass that features Stranger Things inspired graphics drawn in pixel art style. The colour of the arcade machine screen also changes when filled with cold drink. Buy now at Netflix

£15 off! Hellfire Club Ugly Christmas Sweater We much prefer this Hellfire Club Christmas jumper design to most of the others we’ve seen online. It’s another Stranger Things reference, the D&D troupe the kids are part of. Buy now at Amazon

£15 off Netflix DVD Sleeping Bag OK, so you could probably get a higher-quality normal sleeping bag for this money elsewhere. But there’s a real retro charm to this one. The design is inspired by the sleeves that used to hold Netflix DVDs, before the rental service was wound down earlier this year. Buy now at Netflix

32% off All Quiet on the Western Front Netflix Shop Exclusive Vinyl Record This is one of your more grown-up Netflix store picks, an 180g vinyl of the All Quiet on the Western Front soundtrack by Volker Bertelmann. This is around half the price you’d pay elsewhere, and the disc has an exclusive red and black marbled finish. Buy now at Amazon



Stranger Things Bandai 7" Glow in the Dark Demogorgon Figure This 7-inch figurine costs almost three times as much elsewhere. Snag one before they sell out. This is the glow in the dark version. If you want the even larger and more intricate 11-inch model, that’s on sale too. Buy now at Amazon