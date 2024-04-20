Netflix just revealed its big new comedy movie that's already a Rotten Tomatoes hit

A movie about a hitman is probably not what you expect from Richard Linklater, but that’s just what the director has made, and it’s going down a storm with critics.

Hit Man is not out yet, but the reviews have already marked this one as a “must watch” on our list when it comes to Netflix in June.

The movie is about a hitman, played by Glen Powell, who ends up falling for his client, played by Adria Arjona.

Yep, in classic Linklater fashion, love is still involved.

This isn’t a soft rom com, though. It’s a comedic thriller, and one that has racked-up an impressive 96% freshness rating over at Rotten Tomatoes.

Image Credit: Netflix

The Daily Beast rues that Hit Man won’t get a wider cinema release, saying “Hit Man is hot and hilarious, a winning combination amplified by a story that gets knottier at every turn.’

Vox calls Hit Man “an absolute delight” and makes the film sound a flat-out good time. “It’s just fun to watch good old-fashioned comedy in which love, danger, and happy endings are all part of a damn fine evening at the movies,” reads the short review.

The Rogert Ebert website says it’s “a movie that straddles comedy, noir, and even true crime thriller to even become a meta-commentary on the playful form of acting in the first place.”

Hit Man’s current reviews are a little different to the norm, though, as the film has not had any proper release yet.

It was shown at the TIFF and Sundance film festivals, and was only acquired by Netflix following its TIFF screening, in September 2023.

Netflix reportedly paid $20 million for the film. There’s a trailer too:

Fun fact: Hit Man was co-written by star Glen Powell, and he picks up a lot of the adulation from the critics too.

Hit Man is due in cinemas on May 24, and will come to Netflix on Jun 7.