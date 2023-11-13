Netflix is getting a Terminator TV show and a teaser trailer has been revealed

The Terminator is one of the greatest sci-fi franchises ever made and it's about to expand, thanks to a new Netflix show.

Revealed as part of Netflix's Geeked Week, the new show will be an anime and will fit into the fractured timeline of the movies.

It's been created by the amazing team behind Ghost In The Shell and will take place two days before Judgement Day, which we all know thanks to the iconic T2 prologue is August 29, 1997.

Speaking about the show, when it was initially revealed, John Derderian, vice president of Japan and anime at Neflix, said: “Terminator is one of the most iconic sci-fi stories ever created — and has only grown more relevant to our world over time.

"The new animated series will explore this universe in a way that has never been done before. We can’t wait for fans to experience this amazing new chapter in the epic battle between machines and humans.”

What that actually means remains to be seen, but the show is being developed by Mattson Tomlin who wrote the fantastic Mother/Android and also wrote Project Power for Netflix. He was also the story writer for The Batman.

While the teaser doesn't give too much away, it does note: "There is no fate."

Now, while we would like to think this is a dig at the not-very-good Dark Fate Terminator sequel, it's rather a nod to the "There is no fate but what we make" line in Terminator 2.

The new anime will be the second time the franchise has headed to TV. Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles aired in 2008 and lasted just two seasons, despite the show being great.

There have been six movies so far, with Terminator: Dark Fate the last to be released.

You can watch for Terminator: The Anime Series trailer below. While there's no hint at what the show will look like, it has got us very excited indeed.