Netflix drops trailer for Break Point docu-series - and it's ace

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for highly anticipated docu-series Break Point - and it looks set to be a smash.

Created by the producers behind hit Formula 1 series Drive to Survive - a show that spawned a brand new global fanbase for F1, the brand new series takes a peak into the highly competitive world of professional tennis.

The first trailer for the series is packed full of the greats - from Marina Navratilova and Andy Roddick to Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

There's also more than a handful of appearances from the fiery Nick Kyrgios, who looks to be a driving force where this tense and über competitive series is concerned.

It stands to reason, given Drive to Survive's producers focussed on big characters, bitter rivalries and created engrossing narratives that differentiate the series from just another sports doc.

As you might expect, things start with a bang, as the first episode of the series focuses on Kyrgios and his unrivalled attitude.

“His massive serve is matched only by his short fuse," says Netflix of the 1.93m maverick.



A marmite character who regularly disregards the rule book, the Aussie - who's currently ranked world number 22 - is described by Netflix as "one hell of an entertainer".

“Once seen as the sport’s next superstar, he hasn’t played for months, and no one is certain if he’ll even be on the Tour next year," adds Netflix.

Shot around the world at tournaments including the US open and Wimbledon, it features a soundtrack that truly ramps up the tension.

The trailer certainly gives a taste of what's to come, and whether you're a fan or a newcomer to the sport, there looks to be something for everyone.