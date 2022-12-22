Netflix is cracking down on password sharing - and new rules could mean you're breaking the law

What's a Netflix password between friends? Well, quite a lot, actually.



Streaming fans beware, for Netflix look set to shake-up the rules around sharing passwords by cracking down on the practice in 2023.

Although the popular streaming platform has never spoken out or condoned the widely accepted practice, it has been open about its recent attempts to recoup money from viewers.

It's believed the surge in subscriptions that stemmed from lockdown in 2020 allowed the company to avoid addressing the issue, but now, with Netflix experiencing a dip in subscribers and pressure to increase profits, it's now taking a hard stance.

It follows subscription costs being raised by £1 in 2022 - with basic and standard Netflix plans coming in at £6.99 and £10.99 respectively.