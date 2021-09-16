Netflix boasts that its latest show is the most advanced ever

Netflix is known for its hyperbole. The streaming giant bigs up pretty much all of its new shows, but once the numbers don't add up it quietly rids itself of them, much like a snake shedding its skin.

But its latest boast is one that we definitely believe - and it's about a TV series you might not know much about.

1899 is going to be one hell of a show. Its current plot is a touch confusing but promises something epic: "Multinational immigrants traveling from the old continent to the new encounter a nightmarish riddle aboard a second ship adrift on the open sea," reads the blurb.

On its own it sounds pretty cool but pair it with the fact that its a series that's being made by the creators of German-made series The Dark - one of the best Netflix shows EVER - and things get very exciting.

But don't take our word for it. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has been boasting about the new show, at a recent German conference and he (quite rightly) sung his praises about the German content on the site.

While doing this he let slip just how much Netlfix is backing 1899, revealing that the production techniques used to bring the show to life are nothing like you have seen before.

“Right now, the most advanced production technology in the world is here [in Berlin for 1899], it’s really cutting edge and amazing,” said Hastings about the production of 1899 (which was picked up by Deadline).

Those are BIG words. The technology being used is currently 'Europe’s Largest Virtual Production Stage'. It's called Volume and is a digital production system that rivals what Disney is using to bring The Mandalorian to life.



Given Disney's setup is an LED-filled, 4.500 sq foot lot that's 75ft across and 23ft tall, whatever Netflix has been using to create 1899 must be something special.

1899 has been in production since 2018 and we were given a small teaser of the show back in May.

Given Hastings' boast, this is now going to be one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of all time - and we can't wait!

