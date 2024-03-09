Move over Last Airbender! Netflix has a brand new number-one show

Avatar: The Last Airbender has dominated the Netflix charts over the last few weeks but its time at the top is no more, and it's all thanks to a fun new show based on a hit crime movie.

The Gentlemen is a spin on the 2019 Guy Ritchie film of the same name. It's not a remake as such, more of a re-imagining of the basic plot which involves rich folks getting into the drugs business.

Netflix's official synopsis is as follows: "Eddie Horniman inherits his father’s sizable estate… only to discover it’s part of a weed empire.

"Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

Image Credit: Netflix

Eddie is played by Theo James (White Lotus) who is great in the role but it's Crawl’s Kaya Scodelario who really shines as Susie Glass, head of a crime empire that wants to keep weed growing in the estate.

The supporting cast is strong, too, with Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover), Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) and Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzi) all putting in an appearance.

The reviews for the show are a little mixed but then Guy Ritchie hasn't been everyone's cup of tea. But it has scored a decent 74%.

Image Credit: Netflix

The Wall Street Journal notes: "As it is, The Gentlemen is supremely workable, and watchable. This is partly due to an extremely attractive cast, notably Mr. James and Ms. Scodelario, who generate considerable sexual chemistry while keeping their hands to themselves."

The Times in the UK, reckons: "Yes, you may at times wish it would stop meandering and dial down the slapstick, and, indeed, that it was two episodes shorter. But the bottom line is that it is entertaining and it will make you laugh."

Vulture says: "The Gentlemen TV series is as frothy, enjoyable, and undemanding as its predecessor was a mess, and that’s because it’s not really a remake."

Empire explains: "Perhaps a smaller number of episodes could have saved The Gentlemen from verging on disengaging. Instead, it scrapes by on playing Ritchie’s greatest hits."

RogerEbert isn't quite a glowing: "The overall season-long narrative sags and drags in a way that makes it difficult to care about what happens to anyone involved."

According to FlixPatrol, The Gentlemen is number-one globally on Netflix right now with the top 10 as follows...

1. The Gentlemen

2. Avatar: The Last Airbender

3. Furies

4. Supersex

5. The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

6. Hot Wheels Let's Race

7. Doctor Slump

8. One Day

9. Resident Alien

10. Love Is Blind

The Gentlemen is streaming now on Netflix. Here are some TV shows based on movies... that you totally forgot about.