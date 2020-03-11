​Montblanc unveil Summit 2+ smartwatch and first wireless ANC headphones

Investing in a new piece of tech can be a pricey business, but would you consider paying £525 for a pair of wireless headphones? Montblanc certainly hopes so.



The German manufacturer may traditionally be associated with luxury fountain pens and high-end watches, but their latest product unveiling involves something entirely different - the brand’s first wireless ANC headphones.





Available in three colour options - a sleek all-black affair with silver-tone hardware, brown finish with gold-tone hardware and a white variation with silver-tone trim - there’s no question that the chunky finish of the MB 01 headphones is a massive part of the draw.





Made from premium materials including sheep leather covering their entire frame, the easy-wipe cans are made from silicone - ideal for today’s coronavirus dodging climate.





The specs certainly look the part, incorporating 40mm drivers, ANC and Bluetooth 5.0 as standard. The headphones are also said to boast 20-hours worth of battery life with ANC activated - not too shabby.





Like most high-end headphones, the MB 01’s also support Google Assistant for hand-free help on-the-go - although Siri isn’t yet supported.









And the launch wasn’t restricted to audio offerings either, with Montblanc announcing a new iteration of their smartwatch, the Summit 2+, alongside a price tag of $1,170 (around £900).





The Wear OS smartwatch is pretty much a chunkier incarnation of its predecessor, with a 43.5mm case and comes in a black or a vintage bronze finish.





It also features an improved heart-rate sensor, Travel Info app for instant information about your destination, voice translation capabilities and all importantly make calls unlike its predecessor. Just the handy features any avid traveller requires.





It goes without saying that investing in either of these will likely leave you eating soup out of a can for the foreseeable future, but if you’re willing to take the hit, you can find more info on the products and purchase the MB 01's from Montblanc’s website.



